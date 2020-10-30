Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal is backing big-hitting England batsman Alex Hales to fire on all cylinders for the Karachi Kings in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs.

Hales was in red-hot form during the group stage of the tournament as he scored 239 runs in seven matches, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 59.75 and a strike-rate of 156.20.

Hales will no doubt be looking to continue where he left off and lead the Kings to their first-ever PSL title.

King @AlexHales1 is ready to fire 🔥☄️all cylinders soon! https://t.co/QMWoJOFD7R — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) October 29, 2020

“King Alex Hales is ready to fire [on] all cylinders soon!” Faisal said on Twitter.

The Qualifier and Eliminator 1 will be held on November 14, while Eliminator 2 will take place on November 15.

As for the final, it will be played on November 17.

The Qualifier will see the Multan Sultans take on the Kings, while the Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will clash in Eliminator 1.

Eliminator 2 will be between the loser of the Qualifier and winner of Eliminator 1.

