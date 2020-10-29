Want to be a coach, bowling consultant or mentor, Pakistan great says

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan fast bowler Umar Gul has said that he wants to be a coach, bowling consultant or mentor.

Gul’s comments come after he recently retired from all forms of cricket.

He represented Pakistan in 47 Tests and took 163 wickets at an average of 34.06.

Gul also featured in 130 ODIs and claimed 179 wickets at an average of 29.34.

As for his T20 International career, the 36-year-old is Pakistan’s second-highest wicket-taker in the format with 85 wickets in 60 matches at an average of 16.97. Only legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi is ahead of him with 97 wickets.

“Pakistan and its people have given me their love and affection during my career and I would be more than happy to return the favour after my retirement,” he told PakPassion. “Cricket has been an important part of my life and I am very keen to be involved in the game whether it’s as a mentor, a bowling consultant, coach or any other role that the PCB needs me to perform.

“My services will always be available for my country and it would indeed be an honour to continue to serve Pakistan in any capacity.”

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 3633 ( 17.63 % ) Waqar Younis 498 ( 2.42 % ) Javed Miandad 1144 ( 5.55 % ) Shahid Afridi 5216 ( 25.31 % ) Imran Khan 5029 ( 24.4 % ) Zaheer Abbas 362 ( 1.76 % ) Younis Khan 935 ( 4.54 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 1517 ( 7.36 % ) Saeed Anwar 1750 ( 8.49 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 164 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 361 ( 1.75 % ) Back

