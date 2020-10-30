I’m on a roll, Pakistan player pleased with his start in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Bismillah Khan said he is on a roll following his century in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Bismillah Khan admitted that he is delighted with his start in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

This comes after the 30-year-old scored a century in Balochistan’s opening match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Bismillah struck a superb 118, which came off 243 balls and included 13 boundaries, as Balochistan won the match by 186 runs.

“Allahmdullillah having a good start, first ton of the season, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020/21,” he said on Twitter.

