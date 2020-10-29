Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan seamer Umar Gul has admitted that he should have paid more attention to Test cricket during his international career.
Gul’s comments come after he recently retired from all forms of cricket.
He represented Pakistan in 47 Tests and took 163 wickets at an average of 34.06.
Gul also featured in 130 ODIs and claimed 179 wickets at an average of 29.34.
As for his T20 International career, the 36-year-old is Pakistan’s second-highest wicket-taker in the format with 85 wickets in 60 matches at an average of 16.97. Only legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi is ahead of him with 97 wickets.
Gul pointed out that had he focused more on the longest format, he would have taken more Test wickets.
“To be honest I have nothing to complain about when I look at my performances in white-ball cricket. I ended my career with reasonable averages for T20Is and ODIs but where I should have paid more attention and improved was in the Test format,” he told PakPassion.
“I do wish I had performed better and taken more Test wickets, so instead of ending up with 163 wickets in 47 matches, I would have liked to have taken close to 200 wickets by the time I played my last Test.”
ALSO CHECK OUT: He’s a brilliant talent, but he may be too old to play for Pakistan, Azhar Ali on veteran domestic player