Pakistan pace bowler Umar Gul has admitted that not beating India in the 2011 World Cup semi-final was the biggest regret of his career.

Pakistan have never beaten India in a 50-over World Cup match and had a chance to break their winless streak nine years ago.

However, Pakistan could not get the job done as they lost by 29 runs and India went on to be crowned champions.

“If we talk about my cricket career then the only and biggest regret is that we failed to win the semi-final of the 2011 World Cup in Mohali,” Gul told PakPassion. “We had done so well in that tournament until that match but could not complete the job and that will remain as a huge regret.

“We had been performing really well as a team and even at an individual level, but we just could not translate that into a win at the semi-final stage. In fact, I feel that had we not lost the semi-final, we were quite capable of going all the way to win the 2011 World Cup.

“Of course, one can say that this is all part of the game, but I will always regret the fact that we missed a golden opportunity to win another World Cup for Pakistan.”

