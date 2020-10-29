Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan pace bowler Umar Gul has said that he wants to be remembered a great human being.

His comments come after he recently retired from all forms of cricket.

He represented Pakistan in 47 Tests and took 163 wickets at an average of 34.06.

Gul also featured in 130 ODIs and claimed 179 wickets at an average of 29.34.

As for his T20 International career, the 36-year-old is Pakistan’s second-highest wicket-taker in the format with 85 wickets in 60 matches at an average of 16.97. Only legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi is ahead of him with 97 wickets.

“I have been blessed by the Almighty with a career that lasted almost 20 years but I am glad to say that during that time, apart from doing my best to become a world class cricketer, I always tried to become a good human being,” he told PakPassion. “I believe that this is how I wish to be remembered when people speak about my career in the future.

“To be a well-known international cricketer is an achievement in itself but what holds bigger importance for me is to be always remembered as a good human being and I hope that will be the case now that I have left the game for good. For those who think that holding higher ideals whilst concentrating on your career is a tough ask, let me say that it’s easier than it seems.

“As Muslims, we are always told to be disciplined in the way we go about our lives and along the way, to treat others with respect, whether they are younger, older or senior to us. All these are essential parts of being a good human and hopefully, I have managed to do that during my career and will hopefully be talked about in that way for many years to come.”

