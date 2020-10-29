Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan pace bowler Tabish Khan admitted that he was pleased with his bowling in the opening game of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Tabish took five wickets in Sindh’s six-wicket win over Central Punjab, with all of them coming in the first innings.

Having started his campaign with a five-for, the 35-year-old further staked his claim for a spot in the Pakistan team.

Tabish has taken 573 wickets in 129 first-class matches, which includes 38 five-wicket hauls, at an average of 23.89.

The veteran seamer also praised Fawad Alam for his knock of 115, along with a number of other teammates.

well bowled M.Umer, @mirhamza_k and @IamAsgharKhann great team effort always gives positive results.

CONGRATULATIONS TEAM SINDH for the first victory of the season 2020@BasitAOfficial #QeA20 👊👊😀😀 — IamTabishKhan (@tabbkhan84) October 28, 2020

“What a great start of the season for Sindh and myself and what a game of cricket, at some stage bowling dominated and at some stage it was batting. Well played Fawad Alam, Omair Yousuf, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Asad Shafiq, Saud Shakeel, Hasan Mohsin,” Tabish said on Twitter.

“Well bowled Mohammad Umar, Mir Hamza and Mohammad Asghar. Great team effort always gives positive results. Congratulations team Sindh for the first victory of the season 2020.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: There is a sword hanging over his head, Shoaib Akhtar on Pakistan batsman under pressure

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan 54 ( 7.06 % ) Central Punjab 184 ( 24.05 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 185 ( 24.18 % ) Northern 49 ( 6.41 % ) Sindh 215 ( 28.1 % ) Southern Punjab 78 ( 10.2 % ) Back

Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan 54 ( 7.06 % ) Central Punjab 184 ( 24.05 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 185 ( 24.18 % ) Northern 49 ( 6.41 % ) Sindh 215 ( 28.1 % ) Southern Punjab 78 ( 10.2 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...