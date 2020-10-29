Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

England spinner Samit Patel has said that he will do everything possible to help the Lahore Qalandars win the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In the group stage of the tournament, Patel scored 137 runs in nine matches, which included a top score of 71, at an average of 34.25 and a strike-rate of 155.68.

He also took nine wickets at an average of 20.44 and an economy rate of 8.00.

With the PSL playoffs taking place in Karachi next month, Patel wants to play a pivotal role in leading the Qalandars to their first-ever PSL title.

“I am really excited to get over to Pakistan and finish off PSL 5. Hopefully, we can make Lahore fans very happy by lifting the trophy. Main hoon Qalandar dil se [I am a Qalandar from my heart],” Patel said in a video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

The Qualifier and Eliminator 1 will be held on November 14, while Eliminator 2 will take place on November 15.

As for the final, it will be played on November 17.

The Qualifier will see the Multan Sultans take on the Karachi Kings, while the Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will clash in Eliminator 1.

Eliminator 2 will be between the loser of the Qualifier and winner of Eliminator 1.

Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United 33 ( 5.69 % ) Karachi Kings 167 ( 28.79 % ) Lahore Qalandars 183 ( 31.55 % ) Multan Sultans 54 ( 9.31 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 92 ( 15.86 % ) Quetta Gladiators 51 ( 8.79 % ) Back

