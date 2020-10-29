Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan has been ruled out of the first ODI against Zimbabwe, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed.
This is because the spin-bowling all-rounder suffered from stiffness in his left upper-leg during the first intra-squad practice match in Lahore.
He missed the second match as a result of the issue and will now be sidelined for the first ODI, which will be held on Friday in Rawalpindi.
It remains to be seen if Shadab will be fit for the second ODI on Sunday as the PCB said a further update on his condition will be provided ahead of the match.
