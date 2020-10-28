Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar admitted that there is a sword hanging over Test captain Azhar Ali’s head.

Akhtar noted that Azhar has to focus on his batting going forward as he has been inconsistent at the crease.

That being said, the Rawalpindi Express added that Azhar has to decide whether he wants to be Test captain any more.

Akhtar claimed that the 35-year-old was forced to accept the leadership role even though he didn’t want to do it.

Rumours have also surfaced that Azhar will be replaced as captain prior to Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand.

So far, limited overs skipper Babar Azam, wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan and opener Shan Masood have emerged as the frontrunners to succeed Azhar.

“My suggestion to Azhar is to focus on his game and finally announce that whether he wants to lead the team or not. There is no point in continuing with a sword hanging over your head,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

