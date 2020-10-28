Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman is aiming to replicate the double century he scored against Zimbabwe in 2018 during the upcoming limited overs series.

Zaman became the first Pakistan player to score a double hundred in ODI cricket when he smashed an unbeaten 210, which came off 156 balls and included 24 boundaries and five sixes, two years ago.

While he admitted that it will be extremely tough to score 200 runs again, he pointed out that “when it’s your day, you can do anything”.

“I am determined to score big in the series. When it’s your day, you can do anything. I can’t say I will make a world record but if it’s my day, then anything is possible,” Zaman was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s series against Zimbabwe will consist of three ODIs and three T20 Internationals, with all the matches taking place in Rawalpindi.

The ODIs will be played from October 30 to November 3, while the T20 Internationals will run from November 7 to 10.

