I’m available for selection, injury-prone Pakistan bowler says

Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali has said that he is available for selection after having recovered from his latest injury.

Hasan was recently sidelined with a back injury, but is currently playing for Central Punjab in their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Sindh.

In the first innings, Hasan showed a lot of promise as he finished with figures of 3-40 off 21.3 overs.

Having previously been very injury-prone, Hasan is determined to regain his spot in the Pakistan team.

“I have worked really hard to make a comeback in the national team. I am completely fit now and available for selection,” he was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

The 26-year-old also applauded the decision to appoint spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan as Pakistan’s limited overs captain.

“As far as Shadab’s appointment as vice-captain is concerned I was happy for him. In fact, I congratulated him on a phone call. I hope he and Babar Azam, being young captains, lead Pakistan strongly,” he said.

“Obviously, he is my friend and I am really looking forward to playing under his leadership whenever I get picked once again for the national team.”

