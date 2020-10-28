My bat weighs 2lb 8oz, Pakistan player set to break multiple records says

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam revealed that the bat he uses weighs 2lb 8oz.

Azam is among the top batsmen in the world right now and is being backed to break multiple records.

Babar Azam uses a bat that weighs 2 lb 8 oz. What's your guess? Follow this space for the answer.#HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/mCeBuHpbkT — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 25, 2020

In the lead-up to the limited overs series against Zimbabwe, the 26-year-old has been in sublime form as he starred for Central Punjab in the National T20 Cup.

In the five games he played, Azam, who captained Central Punjab, scored 275 runs in five matches, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 91.66 and a strike-rate of 153.63.

Pakistan’s series against Zimbabwe will consist of three ODIs and three T20 Internationals, with all the matches taking place in Rawalpindi.

The ODIs will be played from October 30 to November 3, while the T20 Internationals will run from November 7 to 10.

