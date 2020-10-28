Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali has made it clear that his unique celebration when taking wickets was never responsible for any of the injuries he suffered.

Hasan was recently sidelined with a back injury, but is currently playing for Central Punjab in their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Sindh.

In the first innings, Hasan showed a lot of promise as he finished with figures of 3-40 off 21.3 overs.

The 26-year-old pointed out that when he took those three wickets, he celebrated in his same trademark fashion each time and had no issues.

Hassan Ali "I have no issues related to my celebrations. The injury & fitness issues I've had were due to other reasons. I took 3 wickets today & celebrated in the same way. I like my celebration as that lifts me and motivates me" #QeaTrophy #Cricket pic.twitter.com/K1zpwW9Coz — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) October 27, 2020

“I have no issues related to my celebrations. The injury and fitness issues I’ve had were due to other reasons. I took 3 wickets today and celebrated in the same way. I like my celebration as that lifts me and motivates me,” he was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

