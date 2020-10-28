Pakistan to tour South Africa in April 2021, PCB confirms

Pakistan will tour South Africa in April 2021 for three ODIs and three T20 Internationals
Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan will tour South Africa for a limited overs series in April 2021, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed.
The series will consist of three ODIs and three T20 Internationals.
The tour was supposed to take place in October this year, but was postponed “due to the high Covid-19 cases in South Africa”, the PCB’s press release said.
The dates and venues for Pakistan’s tour of South Africa will be announced in due course, the board added.
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related