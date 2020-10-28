Pakistan to tour South Africa in April 2021, PCB confirms

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan will tour South Africa for a limited overs series in April 2021, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed.

The series will consist of three ODIs and three T20 Internationals.

The tour was supposed to take place in October this year, but was postponed “due to the high Covid-19 cases in South Africa”, the PCB’s press release said.

The dates and venues for Pakistan’s tour of South Africa will be announced in due course, the board added.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 4277 ( 15.37 % ) Babar Azam 19182 ( 68.92 % ) Steve Smith 851 ( 3.06 % ) Ben Stokes 1713 ( 6.15 % ) Kane Williamson 748 ( 2.69 % ) Rashid Khan 178 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 36 ( 0.13 % ) Rohit Sharma 418 ( 1.5 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 110 ( 0.4 % ) Kagiso Rabada 97 ( 0.35 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 222 ( 0.8 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 4277 ( 15.37 % ) Babar Azam 19182 ( 68.92 % ) Steve Smith 851 ( 3.06 % ) Ben Stokes 1713 ( 6.15 % ) Kane Williamson 748 ( 2.69 % ) Rashid Khan 178 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 36 ( 0.13 % ) Rohit Sharma 418 ( 1.5 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 110 ( 0.4 % ) Kagiso Rabada 97 ( 0.35 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 222 ( 0.8 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...