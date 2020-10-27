Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Australia batsman Ben Dunk has admitted that he is excited about coming back to Pakistan for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs.

Dunk starred in the group stage of the tournament as he was the joint third-highest run-scorer with 266 runs in eight matches for the Lahore Qalandars, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 53.20 and a strike-rate of 186.01.

With the PSL playoffs taking place in Karachi next month, Dunk is determined to help the Qalandars lift the coveted trophy for the first time.

“I can’t wait to return to Pakistan to play the remaining PSL matches in November,” he said in a video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “I am really looking forward to getting around the teammates again and hopefully lifting the trophy for the first time for all Lahore fans. Main hoon Qalandar dil se [I am a Qalandar from my heart].”

The Qualifier and Eliminator 1 will be held on November 14, while Eliminator 2 will take place on November 15.

As for the final, it will be played on November 17.

The Qualifier will see the Multan Sultans take on the Karachi Kings, while the Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will clash in Eliminator 1.

Eliminator 2 will be between the loser of the Qualifier and winner of Eliminator 1.

Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United 32 ( 5.61 % ) Karachi Kings 164 ( 28.77 % ) Lahore Qalandars 181 ( 31.75 % ) Multan Sultans 53 ( 9.3 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 89 ( 15.61 % ) Quetta Gladiators 51 ( 8.95 % ) Back

