Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf has said that in order to secure a permanent spot in the national team, he has to replace Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain or Muhammad Musa.

Rauf’s comments come ahead of the limited overs series against Zimbabwe, where he is likely to make his ODI debut.

Furthermore, the 26-year-old was outstanding in the recent National T20 Cup as he was the second-highest wicket-taker with 18 wickets in eight matches for Northern at an average of 12.33 and an economy rate of 7.40.

Rauf knows that taking Afridi, Naseem, Hasnain or Musa’s spot will be much easier said than done.

He admitted that it will be incredibly difficult to replace Afridi as his “form is in front of everyone”.

Afridi was the highest wicket-taker in the National T20 Cup as he claimed 20 wickets in 10 games for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who won the tournament, at an average of 14.90 and an economy rate of 7.45.

“Shaheen Afridi’s form is in front of everyone, so is Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Musa. If there is competition in their presence then it is a good sign for Pakistan,” Rauf was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

Pakistan’s series against Zimbabwe will consist of three ODIs and three T20 Internationals, with all the matches taking place in Rawalpindi.

The ODIs will be played from October 30 to November 3, while the T20 Internationals will run from November 7 to 10.

