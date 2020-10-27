Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam became angry upon being asked whether he is only good enough to play domestic cricket.

Fawad’s frustration arose after a reporter questioned why he does so well in domestic cricket, but was unable to replicate that success during the recent tour of England.

This comes after the 35-year-old scored an unbeaten 90 for Sindh on the second day of their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Central Punjab.

Fawad’s 90 came off 182 balls and included seven boundaries as Sindh ended the day on 196/6 and only trail by 11 runs.

“You are nearing your 35th century [in first-class cricket] and always do really well in domestic cricket but when you got the chance in Test matches [against England] you were not able to perform in the same manner. Do you think that being away from international cricket for such a long time has turned you into a player who is only good enough for domestic cricket?” the reporter asked as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

In response, Fawad said: “Who said this? Is it you who said that Fawad is only good for domestic cricket? I believe this is your opinion because I have not heard people say any such thing.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: I may be 35, but it’s not too late to make my debut for Pakistan, unbelievably skilled fast bowler says

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan 34 ( 7.62 % ) Central Punjab 111 ( 24.89 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 97 ( 21.75 % ) Northern 32 ( 7.17 % ) Sindh 133 ( 29.82 % ) Southern Punjab 39 ( 8.74 % ) Back

Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan 34 ( 7.62 % ) Central Punjab 111 ( 24.89 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 97 ( 21.75 % ) Northern 32 ( 7.17 % ) Sindh 133 ( 29.82 % ) Southern Punjab 39 ( 8.74 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...