How dare you say I’m only good enough for domestic cricket, Pakistan batsman rages

Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam: “Who said this? Is it you who said that Fawad is only good for domestic cricket? I believe this is your opinion because I have not heard people say any such thing”

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam became angry upon being asked whether he is only good enough to play domestic cricket.

Fawad’s frustration arose after a reporter questioned why he does so well in domestic cricket, but was unable to replicate that success during the recent tour of England.

This comes after the 35-year-old scored an unbeaten 90 for Sindh on the second day of their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Central Punjab.

Fawad’s 90 came off 182 balls and included seven boundaries as Sindh ended the day on 196/6 and only trail by 11 runs.

“You are nearing your 35th century [in first-class cricket] and always do really well in domestic cricket but when you got the chance in Test matches [against England] you were not able to perform in the same manner. Do you think that being away from international cricket for such a long time has turned you into a player who is only good enough for domestic cricket?” the reporter asked as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

In response, Fawad said: “Who said this? Is it you who said that Fawad is only good for domestic cricket? I believe this is your opinion because I have not heard people say any such thing.”

