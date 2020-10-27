Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan pace bowler Rumman Raees has told batsman Hussain Talat to “keep it up” after he scored a career-best 253 for Southern Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Talat’s knock of 253 came off 310 balls and included 33 boundaries and six sixes.

It also put Southern Punjab in a dominant position over Northern at the end of the second day.

“MashAllah Hussain Talat, keep it up boy,” Rumman told the 24-year-old on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: How dare you say I’m only good enough for domestic cricket, Pakistan batsman rages

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan 34 ( 7.61 % ) Central Punjab 111 ( 24.83 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 98 ( 21.92 % ) Northern 32 ( 7.16 % ) Sindh 133 ( 29.75 % ) Southern Punjab 39 ( 8.72 % ) Back

Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan 34 ( 7.61 % ) Central Punjab 111 ( 24.83 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 98 ( 21.92 % ) Northern 32 ( 7.16 % ) Sindh 133 ( 29.75 % ) Southern Punjab 39 ( 8.72 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...