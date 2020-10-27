Keep it up boy, Rumman Raees wants to see more fireworks from 24-year-old Pakistan batsman

Rumman Raees wants to see more fireworks from 24-year-old Hussain Talat following his career-best 253

Rumman Raees: “MashAllah Hussain Talat, keep it up boy”

Pakistan pace bowler Rumman Raees has told batsman Hussain Talat to “keep it up” after he scored a career-best 253 for Southern Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Talat’s knock of 253 came off 310 balls and included 33 boundaries and six sixes.

It also put Southern Punjab in a dominant position over Northern at the end of the second day.

“MashAllah Hussain Talat, keep it up boy,” Rumman told the 24-year-old on Twitter.

