Pakistan pace bowler Rumman Raees has told batsman Hussain Talat to “keep it up” after he scored a career-best 253 for Southern Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.
Talat’s knock of 253 came off 310 balls and included 33 boundaries and six sixes.
It also put Southern Punjab in a dominant position over Northern at the end of the second day.
MashAllah @HussainTallat12 keep it up boy https://t.co/WByLRBW5bp
— Rumman Raees (@rummanraees15) October 26, 2020
“MashAllah Hussain Talat, keep it up boy,” Rumman told the 24-year-old on Twitter.
