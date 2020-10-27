Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Northern head coach Mohammad Wasim has admitted that it’s a treat to watch Pakistan batsman Hussain Talat play.

This comes after Talat scored a career-best 253 for Southern Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

The 24-year-old’s knock of 253 came off 310 balls and included 33 boundaries and six sixes, which put Southern Punjab in a dominant position over Northern at the end of the second day.

Despite being the opposition’s head coach, Wasim conceded that Talat’s innings was nothing short of brilliant.

It was a Treat !!

Well played @HussainTallat12 👏🏻 https://t.co/z3vm9Czi40 — Muhammad Wasim (@MuhammadWasim77) October 26, 2020

“It was a treat! Well played Hussain Talat,” the 43-year-old said on Twitter.

