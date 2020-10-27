I have six bats in my kitbag, Pakistan six-hitting machine says

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Khushdil Shah has revealed that he has six bats in his kitbag.

Khushdil was included in Pakistan’s list of 22 probables for the upcoming limited overs series against Zimbabwe following his outstanding performance in the recent National T20 Cup.

The 25-year-old represented Southern Punjab in the tournament and scored 362 runs in 12 matches, which included the fastest T20 hundred by a Pakistan batsman and two fifties, at an average of 32.90 and a strike-rate of 177.45.

Pakistan’s series against Zimbabwe will consist of three ODIs and three T20 Internationals, with all the matches taking place in Rawalpindi.

The ODIs will be played from October 30 to November 3, while the T20 Internationals will run from November 7 to 10.

