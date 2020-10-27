Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan batsman Younis Khan has hailed Umar Gul as a really “skillful fast bowler”.

Younis’ praise for Gul comes after the 36-year-old retired from all forms of the game after Balochistan’s final National T20 Cup match against Southern Punjab, which they lost by seven wickets.

Gul represented Pakistan in 47 Tests and took 163 wickets at an average of 34.06.

He also featured in 130 ODIs and claimed 179 wickets at an average of 29.34.

As for his T20 International career, Gul is Pakistan’s second-highest wicket-taker in the format with 85 wickets in 60 matches at an average of 16.97. Only legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi is ahead of him with 97 wickets.

A magnificent and real skillful fast bowler who I’ve had the honour to share the cricket field with & lead as a captain. His performances for @TheRealPCB speak volume of how great a servant he has been to the nation. Best wishes to you @mdk_gul & your family for the future. pic.twitter.com/PtTosun04B — Younus Khan (@YounusK75) October 16, 2020

“A magnificent and real skillful fast bowler who I’ve had the honour to share the cricket field with and lead as a captain. His performances for Pakistan speak volumes of how great a servant he has been to the nation. Best wishes to you Umar Gul and your family for the future,” Younis said on Twitter.

