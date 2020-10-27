Keep me in your duas, Pakistan player wreaking havoc with the ball says

Pakistan seamer Khurram Shehzad told people to keep him in their duas

Pakistan seamer Khurram Shehzad: “Thank you Pakistan Cricket Board Alhamdulilah keep me and my team in your duas”

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan pace bowler Khurram Shehzad has told people to keep him in their duas following his five-for on Monday.

Shehzad took figures of 5-27 off 10 overs on the second day of Balochistan’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The 26-year-old was ecstatic with his performance with the ball and requested that people pray for him to have more success in the future.

“Thank you PCB Alhamdulilah keep me and my team in your duas,” Shehzad said on Twitter.

Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy?
