Keep me in your duas, Pakistan player wreaking havoc with the ball says

Pakistan pace bowler Khurram Shehzad has told people to keep him in their duas following his five-for on Monday.

Shehzad took figures of 5-27 off 10 overs on the second day of Balochistan’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The 26-year-old was ecstatic with his performance with the ball and requested that people pray for him to have more success in the future.

Thank you @TheRealPCB Alhamdulilah keep me and my team in your duas #ASpecialDay ✋ https://t.co/35s9XZzEEu — Khurram Shahzad (@RealKhurramPak) October 26, 2020

“Thank you PCB Alhamdulilah keep me and my team in your duas,” Shehzad said on Twitter.

