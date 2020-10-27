Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Former Pakistan batsman Imran Nazir has called on the national selectors to give veteran fast bowler Tabish Khan the chance he deserves.
Nazir’s support for Tabish comes after the 35-year-old took figures of 5-44 in Sindh’s ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Central Punjab.
Overall, he has claimed 568 wickets in 128 first-class matches at an average of 23.94.
Great achievement for Tabish Khan 👏🏻 He deserves a chance. #Quaideazamtrophy #QeA20 #TabishKhan
— Imran Nazir (@realimrannazir4) October 25, 2020
“Great achievement for Tabish Khan. He deserves a chance,” Nazir said on Twitter.
