Former Pakistan batsman Imran Nazir has called on the national selectors to give veteran fast bowler Tabish Khan the chance he deserves.

Nazir’s support for Tabish comes after the 35-year-old took figures of 5-44 in Sindh’s ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Central Punjab.

Overall, he has claimed 568 wickets in 128 first-class matches at an average of 23.94.

“Great achievement for Tabish Khan. He deserves a chance,” Nazir said on Twitter.

