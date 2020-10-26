Too much gossip is hurting the Pakistan team, legendary batsman says

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq believes that too much gossip is hurting the players’ confidence and overall harmony of the Pakistan team.

Delving deeper into what gossip in particular is having a negative impact, Inzamam pointed to all the recent talk about replacing Azhar Ali as Test captain.

With the tour of New Zealand fast approaching, rumours have surfaced that limited overs skipper Babar Azam, wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan or opener Shan Masood could succeed Azhar as captain.

“There is a new debate going on regarding Pakistan’s Test captaincy after PCB chief executive [Wasim Khan] said that they will review Azhar Ali’s captaincy before announcing the Test squad for New Zealand tour,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“Such statements can cause rift in the team. Any player who is in contention will start to lobby for himself and that disturbs the team environment. If you wanted to change the captain, you should have announced the change after the Zimbabwe series.

“[This] gossip in the media regarding the change in captaincy [is] not required. Sometimes the board themselves leak such information in the media in order to gauge the reaction from the media and fans. [The] board may get an idea about the public sentiment from doing this, but it negatively affects the team. This also disrupts the confidence and unity in the team.”

