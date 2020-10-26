Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan has admitted that it would be foolish to underestimate Zimbabwe in the upcoming limited overs series.
Shadab has been given more responsibility lately as he was named Pakistan’s vice-captain in limited overs cricket.
Even though many people expect Pakistan to easily beat Zimbabwe, the 22-year-old doesn’t want to fall into the trap of becoming overconfident.
“We won’t be taking Zimbabwe lightly at all. We are fully focused on the job at hand and during the season we are very keen on improving both our game and fitness,” he was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.
“Many players discuss fitness and how to improve in that area which is a positive sign indeed. For us each and every point in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matters. A convincing victory against Zimbabwe will hold us in good stead when we depart for the tour of New Zealand.
“We had an excellent build-up to the Zimbabwe series with the National T20 Cup. The tournament was highly competitive. Such tournaments will help narrow the gap between domestic and international levels. The revamped domestic system surely provides that opportunity to the players.”
Pakistan’s series against Zimbabwe will consist of three ODIs and three T20 Internationals, with all the matches taking place in Rawalpindi.
The ODIs will be played from October 30 to November 3, while the T20 Internationals will run from November 7 to 10.
