Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam has admitted that the national team need to make serious improvements in all three formats of the game.

Azam hopes to start seeing this improvement during the limited overs series against Zimbabwe, which begins later this week.

The 26-year-old admitted that he will miss not having the fans in the ground, but called on the Pakistan team to put up strong performances and make them proud.

“We need to work on overall improvement in all three formats of the game,” Azam was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website. “We are looking forward to starting the journey on a positive note with the series against Zimbabwe; it is an opportunity for us to please our fans who would not be able to watch us from the stands due to the Covid-19-related challenges.

“We can, however, bring them joy by doing well in the series and by giving performances that please them.

“My request to the fans is that we need their support just the way they supported us during the England tour and the National T20 Cup, which provided rich entertainment in a highly competitive environment.”

Pakistan’s series against Zimbabwe will consist of three ODIs and three T20 Internationals, with all the matches taking place in Rawalpindi.

The ODIs will be played from October 30 to November 3, while the T20 Internationals will run from November 7 to 10.

