Pakistan pace bowler Tabish Khan has admitted that his father’s death was the source of his depression and the reason why he cried after taking a five-for on Sunday.

Tabish couldn’t hold back the tears after taking figures of 5-44 on the first day of Sindh’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Central Punjab.

Tabish stole the spotlight on the opening day as his outstanding bowling performance resulted in Central Punjab finishing on 205/9.

“It was a very depressing moment for me. I was depressed for the last few months due to the death of my father and today I missed him the most,” he was quoted as saying by Geo News. “He would always talk to me after my five-fers, motivate me for never giving up. He desired to see me wearing Pakistan’s blazer.

“I spoke to my mother before this match and she also said that I’ll have to keep playing to achieve what father always wanted to. This is now the motivation for me. Cricket is in my blood and I will keep playing as long as my body is supporting me.”

