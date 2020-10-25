Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Danish Aziz has revealed that his attitude hindered his success in the past.

Aziz admitted that he was very careless when batting and would take unnecessary risks, which will result in him getting out early.

Looking back at those times, Aziz is thankful he is a much more mature player now.

The 24-year-old’s comments come after he was one of the standout performers in the National T20 Cup, especially when it came to finishing matches off.

Aziz represented Sindh in the tournament and scored 220 runs in nine matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 73.33 and a strike-rate of 154.92.

He also took five wickets at an average of 19 and an economy rate of 8.76.

“It’s difficult to put a finger on why I could not perform that well for the last few years in domestic cricket but that could be because I was asked to bat too late in the batting order which didn’t give me much of a chance to perform,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“But there was also an issue with my attitude as I was very careless where I would get out taking unnecessary risks which did affect my average too. But all that changed for me this year as I felt that I was a much more mature cricketer.

“This allowed me to take the match to the last ball instead of losing patience just because a high run rate was needed and then playing a rash shot after a rush of blood. There was a belief in me this year that even if there were 10-15 runs needed in the final over, I had the skills to achieve that target and there was no need to panic. This change in mindset has made the difference.”

