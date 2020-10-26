Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan fast bowler Tabish Khan said it’s not too late for him to make his international debut even though he is 35 years old.

His comments come after he took figures of 5-44 on the first day of Sindh’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Central Punjab.

With many players like Misbah-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez and Younis Khan playing until their late thirties or even into their fourties, Tabish still harbours hope of representing his country at the international level.

"To play for Pakistan is everyone's dream. So is mine. I will keep chasing my dream. As a cricketer, it is my job to perform and do well in every opportunity I get and I will continue doing that," he was quoted as saying by Geo News.

