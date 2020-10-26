Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf said he sees himself representing his country in all three formats of the game in the future.

Rauf’s confidence stems from the fact that he has been picked in the list of 22 probables for the limited overs series against Zimbabwe.

Having already made his T20 International debut, there is a strong possibility the 26-year-old will play his first ODI against Zimbabwe.

In the recent National T20 Cup, Rauf was the second-highest wicket-taker with 18 wickets in eight matches for Northern at an average of 12.33 and an economy rate of 7.40.

Rauf now knows that if he puts up strong performances in limited overs cricket, a call-up to the Test team could potentially happen down the line.

“I started playing in the T20 format and now I’ve been named in [the] ODI squad too. My goal is to showcase my skills and efforts in order to play [for] the national team in all three formats,” Rauf was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

“[The] 50-over game is not new for me as I have been playing it at club level. I have an idea on how to bowl in 50-over games and I also learned a lot in the first practice match.”

Pakistan’s series against Zimbabwe will consist of three ODIs and three T20 Internationals, with all the matches taking place in Rawalpindi.

The ODIs will be played from October 30 to November 3, while the T20 Internationals will run from November 7 to 10.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 4026 ( 15.3 % ) Babar Azam 18100 ( 68.78 % ) Steve Smith 827 ( 3.14 % ) Ben Stokes 1633 ( 6.21 % ) Kane Williamson 717 ( 2.72 % ) Rashid Khan 168 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 34 ( 0.13 % ) Rohit Sharma 396 ( 1.5 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 104 ( 0.4 % ) Kagiso Rabada 94 ( 0.36 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 216 ( 0.82 % ) Back

