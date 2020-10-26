Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam has admitted that he and newly-appointed vice-captain Shadab Khan have to remain super fit and lead by example.

Azam noted that maintaining a high level of fitness will be extremely important going forward.

His comments come ahead of the limited overs against Zimbabwe, which begins this week.

“To keep-up with the modern-day requirements of fast-paced cricket we need to be super fit,” Azam was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website. “As the leaders of the group, both Shadab and I need to set an example with our fitness and commitment.

“We have a lot of cricket lined-up and the only method for us to regain our spot at the top of the rankings is aggressive and fearless cricket.”

Pakistan’s series against Zimbabwe will consist of three ODIs and three T20 Internationals, with all the matches taking place in Rawalpindi.

The ODIs will be played from October 30 to November 3, while the T20 Internationals will run from November 7 to 10.

