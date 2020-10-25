I want to be Pakistan’s finisher, batsman with amazing hitting skills says

Posted on by
Pakistan batsman Danish Aziz wants to be Pakistan's go-to finisher

Pakistan batsman Danish Aziz: “This is also the role I would like to take on whenever I am given a chance to represent Pakistan”

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Danish Aziz has said that he wants to be Pakistan’s go-to finisher in international cricket in the future.

This comes after he lit up the National T20 Cup with his power-hitting and ability to single-handedly finish games off.

Aziz represented Sindh in the tournament and scored 220 runs in nine matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 73.33 and a strike-rate of 154.92.

He also took five wickets at an average of 19 and an economy rate of 8.76.

“There is something very satisfying in chasing a target and then making sure that I take the team over the line to win the game,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “So, I am very happy to play in the side as a finisher and hopefully, my recent performances in the National T20 Cup have shown that I am capable of taking on this role. This is also the role I would like to take on whenever I am given a chance to represent Pakistan.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: My attitude hindered my success in the past, remorseful Pakistan player says

Coming Soon
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply