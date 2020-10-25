I want to be Pakistan’s finisher, batsman with amazing hitting skills says

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Danish Aziz has said that he wants to be Pakistan’s go-to finisher in international cricket in the future.
This comes after he lit up the National T20 Cup with his power-hitting and ability to single-handedly finish games off.
Aziz represented Sindh in the tournament and scored 220 runs in nine matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 73.33 and a strike-rate of 154.92.
He also took five wickets at an average of 19 and an economy rate of 8.76.
“There is something very satisfying in chasing a target and then making sure that I take the team over the line to win the game,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “So, I am very happy to play in the side as a finisher and hopefully, my recent performances in the National T20 Cup have shown that I am capable of taking on this role. This is also the role I would like to take on whenever I am given a chance to represent Pakistan.”
