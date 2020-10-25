I want to be Pakistan’s finisher, batsman with amazing hitting skills says

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Danish Aziz has said that he wants to be Pakistan’s go-to finisher in international cricket in the future.

This comes after he lit up the National T20 Cup with his power-hitting and ability to single-handedly finish games off.

Aziz represented Sindh in the tournament and scored 220 runs in nine matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 73.33 and a strike-rate of 154.92.

He also took five wickets at an average of 19 and an economy rate of 8.76.

“There is something very satisfying in chasing a target and then making sure that I take the team over the line to win the game,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “So, I am very happy to play in the side as a finisher and hopefully, my recent performances in the National T20 Cup have shown that I am capable of taking on this role. This is also the role I would like to take on whenever I am given a chance to represent Pakistan.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: My attitude hindered my success in the past, remorseful Pakistan player says

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 3790 ( 15.26 % ) Babar Azam 17076 ( 68.75 % ) Steve Smith 793 ( 3.19 % ) Ben Stokes 1557 ( 6.27 % ) Kane Williamson 672 ( 2.71 % ) Rashid Khan 157 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 34 ( 0.14 % ) Rohit Sharma 371 ( 1.49 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 96 ( 0.39 % ) Kagiso Rabada 88 ( 0.35 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 205 ( 0.83 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 3790 ( 15.26 % ) Babar Azam 17076 ( 68.75 % ) Steve Smith 793 ( 3.19 % ) Ben Stokes 1557 ( 6.27 % ) Kane Williamson 672 ( 2.71 % ) Rashid Khan 157 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 34 ( 0.14 % ) Rohit Sharma 371 ( 1.49 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 96 ( 0.39 % ) Kagiso Rabada 88 ( 0.35 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 205 ( 0.83 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...