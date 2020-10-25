Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has made it clear that there is no movie being made about his life.

Akhtar was clarifying things after reports emerged saying that a biopic was being made about him.

All the news doing rounds about the film based on Shoaib Akhtar's life is not true. All this information is incorrect. No cast or actors have been decided or under discussion.

“All the news doing rounds about the film based on Shoaib Akhtar’s life is not true. All this information is incorrect. No cast or actors have been decided or under discussion. If and when this happens, it will be announced and informed,” Akhtar’s business manager Taha Sadaqat said on Twitter.

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 45-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

He also continues to hold the record for the fastest delivery ever bowled, which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.

