Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Danish Aziz has revealed that his father allowed him to miss school if it clashed with any of his cricket matches.

Aziz admitted that he is so glad to have such a supportive father and added that his brother Maroof Aziz was his inspiration to pursue a professional cricketing career.

The 24-year-old’s comments come after he was one of the standout performers in the National T20 Cup, especially when it came to finishing matches off.

Aziz represented Sindh in the tournament and scored 220 runs in nine matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 73.33 and a strike-rate of 154.92.

He also took five wickets at an average of 19 and an economy rate of 8.76.

“My interest in cricket developed due to my brothers playing cricket at a good level. In fact, one of my brothers, Maroof Aziz, has represented PIA in first-class cricket, and watching him play at that level was inspiration enough for me to play this game,” Aziz was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“I learned a lot from my brothers and also made sure that I did not make the same mistakes they made as they went through their careers. Of course, like all youngsters, I started playing tape ball cricket and then progressed to hard-ball cricket as time wore on.

“I was also fortunate that along with my brothers, my father was also very supportive of my passion for cricket, and many times, he would even ask me to skip school if it clashed with any of my matches.”

Coming Soon What is your favourite cricket shot? Straight drive Cover drive Cut shot Pull shot Hook shot Sweep shot Reverse Sweep Switch hit Helicopter shot Scoop / Ramp shot Upper cut Other (Comment Below) Results Vote What is your favourite cricket shot? Straight drive 202 ( 15.47 % ) Cover drive 722 ( 55.28 % ) Cut shot 72 ( 5.51 % ) Pull shot 106 ( 8.12 % ) Hook shot 38 ( 2.91 % ) Sweep shot 20 ( 1.53 % ) Reverse Sweep 37 ( 2.83 % ) Switch hit 18 ( 1.38 % ) Helicopter shot 53 ( 4.06 % ) Scoop / Ramp shot 13 ( 1 % ) Upper cut 15 ( 1.15 % ) Other (Comment Below) 10 ( 0.77 % ) Back

