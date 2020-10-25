Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif expressed his disappointment towards the fact that veteran batsman Salman Butt has suffered so much on the basis of one mistake.

Latif’s comments come after Salman withdrew from the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he was supposed to represent Central Punjab, as he understands “that I don’t have a future with Pakistan”.

The mistake Latif was referring to was the spot-fixing scandal in 2010, which Salman was indicted in and received a five-year ban for.

Since making his comeback, Salman has been trying to regain his spot in the Pakistan team, but has been unsuccessful despite being one of the top performers in domestic cricket over the past few years.

Latif questioned why the 36-year-old hasn’t been given an opportunity when other players like left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir, who was involved in the same spot-fixing scandal, have gone on to play for Pakistan again.

“One mistake cost a brilliant player more than anyone else. Some, even after the same mistake, became legends and some are still paying the price. Disappointing end!” Latif said on Twitter.

