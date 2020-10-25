Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif revealed that he is supporting Crystal Palace in this year’s Premier League season.

Crystal Palace have got off to a good start in the 2020/21 season and are currently fifth on the Premier League standings.

They have won three games, drawn one and lost two, with their most recent result being a 2-1 win over Fulham.

😀 I supporting Crystal Palace, Real Madrid 3 Barcelona 1 — Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) October 24, 2020

“I [am] supporting Crystal Palace, Real Madrid 3 Barcelona 1,” Latif said on Twitter while mentioning the result of El Clasico.

Coming Soon Which football club do you support? Barcelona Real Madrid Manchester United Liverpool Bayern Munich Manchester City Juventus Paris Saint-Germain Chelsea Arsenal Tottenham AC Milan Borussia Dortmund Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Which football club do you support? Barcelona 4 ( 11.43 % ) Real Madrid 2 ( 5.71 % ) Manchester United 0 ( 0 % ) Liverpool 1 ( 2.86 % ) Bayern Munich 24 ( 68.57 % ) Manchester City 1 ( 2.86 % ) Juventus 2 ( 5.71 % ) Paris Saint-Germain 0 ( 0 % ) Chelsea 0 ( 0 % ) Arsenal 0 ( 0 % ) Tottenham 0 ( 0 % ) AC Milan 0 ( 0 % ) Borussia Dortmund 1 ( 2.86 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 0 ( 0 % ) Back

