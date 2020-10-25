Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif revealed that he is supporting Crystal Palace in this year’s Premier League season.
Crystal Palace have got off to a good start in the 2020/21 season and are currently fifth on the Premier League standings.
They have won three games, drawn one and lost two, with their most recent result being a 2-1 win over Fulham.
😀 I supporting Crystal Palace, Real Madrid 3 Barcelona 1
— Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) October 24, 2020
“I [am] supporting Crystal Palace, Real Madrid 3 Barcelona 1,” Latif said on Twitter while mentioning the result of El Clasico.
