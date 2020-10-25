Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Danish Aziz has said that he wants to become an all-rounder, but made it clear that he will give priority to his batting.

Explaining why, he noted that “my bowling could affect my batting”.

The 24-year-old’s comments come after he was one of the standout performers in the National T20 Cup, especially when it came to finishing matches off.

Aziz represented Sindh in the tournament and scored 220 runs in nine matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 73.33 and a strike-rate of 154.92.

He also took five wickets at an average of 19 and an economy rate of 8.76.

“It would be great if I could be considered a genuine all-rounder but I am a little worried that concentrating on my bowling could affect my batting, which is my first priority,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“In last year’s domestic season, I had a total of 25 wickets to my name whilst playing for 2nd XIs in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and the National T20 Cup but my batting was suffering and I was seeing even the wicketkeeper being sent in before I could bat in a match.

So, the idea is to concentrate on batting and become a dependable batsman, and where possible and if needed, also help out with bowling.”

