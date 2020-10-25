Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Danish Aziz isn’t upset about not being picked for the limited overs series against Zimbabwe as he feels he is not ready to play international cricket yet.

Aziz noted that he still needs to build his confidence and gain more experience.

The 24-year-old’s comments come after he was one of the standout performers in the National T20 Cup, especially when it came to finishing matches off.

Aziz represented Sindh in the tournament and scored 220 runs in nine matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 73.33 and a strike-rate of 154.92.

He also took five wickets at an average of 19 and an economy rate of 8.76.

“Whilst many felt that I had a chance of representing Pakistan in the home series against Zimbabwe, my view was that this series came a little too soon as far as my career is concerned,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “Ideally, I would like to perform well a few more times before making a debut for Pakistan.

“This is because if I did get a chance to play for my country, I would be better equipped to establish myself and not play in a few matches and then disappear from the scene, as we have seen in the case of a few players in the past.”

