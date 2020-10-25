Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Danish Aziz said he is extremely grateful to the Memon community in Karachi as they gave him “moral and financial help”.

Aziz even went as far as saying that “I would not be where I am today without their help”.

The 24-year-old’s comments come after he was one of the standout performers in the National T20 Cup, especially when it came to finishing matches off.

Aziz represented Sindh in the tournament and scored 220 runs in nine matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 73.33 and a strike-rate of 154.92.

He also took five wickets at an average of 19 and an economy rate of 8.76.

“It would be absolutely remiss of me to not mention and thank the Memon community in Karachi who have provided moral and financial help to me during my formative years in cricket. I would not be where I am today without their help and I am proud to be a member of this community,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

