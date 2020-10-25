Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan big-hitter Danish Aziz revealed that he is enrolled in a Masters of Health and Physical Education at the University of Karachi.

Aziz revealed that it has always been tough to keep up with his studies due to his career as a professional cricketer, but added that he doesn’t want to give up on his education.

The 24-year-old’s comments come after he was one of the standout performers in the National T20 Cup, especially when it came to finishing matches off.

Aziz represented Sindh in the tournament and scored 220 runs in nine matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 73.33 and a strike-rate of 154.92.

He also took five wickets at an average of 19 and an economy rate of 8.76.

“It was always a struggle to keep up with studies due to my commitments to cricket, but I didn’t give up on my education,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“I could not attend regular school so have continued my education in private and am currently enrolled in a Masters of Health and Physical Education program at Karachi University.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: My father told me to miss school to play cricket, talented Pakistan power-hitter says

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 3790 ( 15.26 % ) Babar Azam 17076 ( 68.75 % ) Steve Smith 793 ( 3.19 % ) Ben Stokes 1557 ( 6.27 % ) Kane Williamson 672 ( 2.71 % ) Rashid Khan 157 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 34 ( 0.14 % ) Rohit Sharma 371 ( 1.49 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 96 ( 0.39 % ) Kagiso Rabada 88 ( 0.35 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 205 ( 0.83 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 3790 ( 15.26 % ) Babar Azam 17076 ( 68.75 % ) Steve Smith 793 ( 3.19 % ) Ben Stokes 1557 ( 6.27 % ) Kane Williamson 672 ( 2.71 % ) Rashid Khan 157 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 34 ( 0.14 % ) Rohit Sharma 371 ( 1.49 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 96 ( 0.39 % ) Kagiso Rabada 88 ( 0.35 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 205 ( 0.83 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...