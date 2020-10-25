Pakistan batsman Danish Aziz picks India cricketer as his role model

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Pakistan batsman Danish Aziz revealed that legendary India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is his role model.
Aziz said he admires Yuvraj’s “style of stroke-play and really like his balance and technique”.
The 24-year-old’s comments come after he was one of the standout performers in the National T20 Cup, especially when it came to finishing matches off.
Aziz represented Sindh in the tournament and scored 220 runs in nine matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 73.33 and a strike-rate of 154.92.
He also took five wickets at an average of 19 and an economy rate of 8.76.
“I always look to the former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh as my role model. I admire his style of stroke-play and really like his balance and technique. It’s not just his batting but I also try and copy his style of bowling as well,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
