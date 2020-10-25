Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Danish Aziz is hoping that he gets a proper chance to make his presence felt in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Aziz is hoping to have caught the attention of the PSL franchises following his outstanding performance in the National T20 Cup.

The 24-year-old represented Sindh in the tournament and scored 220 runs in nine matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 73.33 and a strike-rate of 154.92.

He also took five wickets at an average of 19 and an economy rate of 8.76.

“I have been part of the Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators squads in previous editions of the PSL but could never get a proper opportunity to showcase my talent,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “This year, based upon my performances at the National T20 Cup, I am hoping that I will get the sort of exposure that will allow my name to be noticed more and that could be a pathway for my chance to represent Pakistan.

“Of course, every young cricketer has a dream of playing for their country but I know that all these things will happen at the right time and I need to work hard and wait patiently for my opportunity.”

