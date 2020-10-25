He is a future Test captain, Ramiz earmarks batsman for leadership role

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja believes that opener Shan Masood could potentially captain the national team in Test cricket in the future.

Reports have surfaced that Azhar Ali is set to lose the Test captaincy, but Ramiz feels that Masood isn’t ready to take on such responsibility at the moment.

Explaining why, the 58-year-old said Masood needs to “focus on his batting” and work on scoring runs more consistently.

“Opener Shan Masood’s name has also been circulating as our future Test captain but he first needs to further establish his place in the Test squad,” Ramiz said on Dawn News program Replay. “He scored a Test hundred [in England earlier this year] but then could not maintain consistency.

“He has great potential and is even able to do well in T20 format for which he is not known. In future he can be considered for [Test] captaincy but for now he must focus on his batting.”

Should Azhar Ali be sacked as Test captain? Yes! 419 ( 58.19 % ) No! 301 ( 41.81 % ) Back

