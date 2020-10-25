Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja has said that wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan deserves to replace Azhar Ali as Test captain.

Rizwan’s name is in the mix should the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decide to remove Azhar as captain ahead of the tour of New Zealand.

Ramiz thinks Rizwan is the perfect choice as the 28-year-old “is a team man who can inspire other players”.

“Currently, Pakistan are seventh in the ICC Test rankings which clearly shows that we have struggled in Test cricket during the last few years,” Ramiz said on Dawn News program Replay. “Therefore, we need a change of leadership.

“Azhar is a selfless gentleman and has given great service for Pakistan in the game. However, as captain he has not been able to take right decisions [as captain] at the right time and so I think it’s better for Azhar as well as Pakistan cricket that the Test captaincy is changed.

“In my opinion, Rizwan can be a suitable replacement for Azhar as he [Rizwan] has the ability to lead the side. Also he is a team man who can inspire other players.”

