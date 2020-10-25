Misbah not good enough, former Pakistan captain wants new T20 coach

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja believes that Misbah-ul-Haq is not good enough to be head coach in T20 Internationals.

Ramiz believes that Pakistan needs to find a coach solely for the shortest format while allowing Misbah to keep coaching the national team in Tests and ODIs.

Ramiz pointed out that Misbah is “not making the right decisions” in T20 Internationals as he keeps turning to veteran players instead of giving youngsters a chance to shine and make a name for themselves.

“Misbah, like Azhar, is a wonderful man and has served Pakistan with full commitment but since his appointment [as head coach and chief selector] I have argued that he was handed too many roles and he doesn’t have enough experience to handle these responsibilities,” Ramiz said on Dawn News program Replay.

“It’s good that the PCB and Misbah have now finally realised this and he [Misbah] has quit the post of chief selector which was much needed.

“However, as T20 head coach and chief selector, Misbah is not making the right decisions, he keeps selecting experienced players in the national T20 team instead of giving chances to [talented] youngsters which is totally not understandable.

“I hold my stance that we need a separate T20 coach [for the national team] who can make right and aggressive decisions in this format.”

