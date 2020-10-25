Image courtesy of: Ary Sports

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has told limited overs skipper Babar Azam to adopt a more aggressive approach when leading the national team in T20 Internationals.

Ramiz has no doubts about Azam’s abilities with the bat, but admitted that he is still very new to the captaincy and will need time to grow and develop.

That being said, he urged the 26-year-old to keep learning, lead from the front and be calm and composed.

“Babar is our star who has established himself as a solid player in international cricket. However, as captain he is very new to the task,” Ramiz said on Dawn News program Replay.

“As ODI and T20 captain he really needs to learn lots of things, he should lead the team from the front and also needs to remain bit calm and composed besides adopting aggressive approach [at times], particularly in T20s.”

Ramiz’s advice comes ahead of the limited overs series against Zimbabwe.

Pakistan’s series against Zimbabwe will consist of three ODIs and three T20 Internationals, with all the matches taking place in Rawalpindi.

The ODIs will be played from October 30 to November 3, while the T20 Internationals will run from November 7 to 10.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 3790 ( 15.26 % ) Babar Azam 17076 ( 68.75 % ) Steve Smith 793 ( 3.19 % ) Ben Stokes 1557 ( 6.27 % ) Kane Williamson 672 ( 2.71 % ) Rashid Khan 157 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 34 ( 0.14 % ) Rohit Sharma 371 ( 1.49 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 96 ( 0.39 % ) Kagiso Rabada 88 ( 0.35 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 205 ( 0.83 % ) Back

