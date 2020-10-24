Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Ashfaq Ahmed has said that he wants to lead from the front in the upcoming Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

This is because Ashfaq will be captaining Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the tournament.

In last year’s competition, the 33-year-old was the seventh-highest run-scorer with 805 runs in 10 matches, which included four centuries and three fifties, at an average of 67.08.

“It is an honour for me to captain the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team. We have a very capable squad that has the right blend of experience and youth,” Ashfaq was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

“My aim would be to lead the team from the front and deliver both as a player and captain. I think we can progress to the final even last year we had come close to reaching the final and this season our focus would be on earning a spot in the final. I am very excited about this opportunity; we should see some exciting cricket in Karachi over the course of the next two months.”

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will kick off their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy campaign against Balochistan in Karachi on Sunday.

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan 2 ( 3.57 % ) Central Punjab 20 ( 35.71 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 13 ( 23.21 % ) Northern 6 ( 10.71 % ) Sindh 11 ( 19.64 % ) Southern Punjab 4 ( 7.14 % ) Back

