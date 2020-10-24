Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah admitted that he has been highly impressed by left-arm seamer Taj Wali.

This comes ahead of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where Yasir will be captaining Balochistan.

In last year’s tournament, Taj took 17 wickets in eight matches at an average of 45.82.

“Last season our bowlers did well and I am impressed with the form of bowlers like Taj Wali. We would strive hard for success while keeping an eye on developing quality players both for the region and Pakistan,” Yasir was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

Balochistan will kick off their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy campaign against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Karachi on Sunday.

Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan 0 ( 0 % ) Central Punjab 1 ( 100 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 0 ( 0 % ) Northern 0 ( 0 % ) Sindh 0 ( 0 % ) Southern Punjab 0 ( 0 % )

