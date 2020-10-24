You’re an irreplaceable gem, Fawad Alam tells Pakistan high achiever

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam has said that pace bowler Umar Gul is “an irreplaceable gem”.

Gul retired from all forms of the game after Balochistan’s final National T20 Cup match against Southern Punjab, which they lost by seven wickets.

Gul represented Pakistan in 47 Tests and took 163 wickets at an average of 34.06.

He also featured in 130 ODIs and claimed 179 wickets at an average of 29.34.

As for his T20 International career, the 36-year-old is Pakistan’s second-highest wicket-taker in the format with 85 wickets in 60 matches at an average of 16.97. Only legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi is ahead of him with 97 wickets.

Farewell @mdk_gul bhai. You were amongst the best & you'll always be loved & respected. It was an honor playing alongside you, sharing the same dressing room & making all those wonderful memories. Wish you all the happiness & success even beyond this. You're an irreplaceable gem! pic.twitter.com/yEMidwlhGQ — Fawad Alam (@iamfawadalam25) October 17, 2020

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 3531 ( 17.62 % ) Waqar Younis 478 ( 2.39 % ) Javed Miandad 1106 ( 5.52 % ) Shahid Afridi 5081 ( 25.36 % ) Imran Khan 4903 ( 24.47 % ) Zaheer Abbas 351 ( 1.75 % ) Younis Khan 911 ( 4.55 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 1478 ( 7.38 % ) Saeed Anwar 1690 ( 8.44 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 155 ( 0.77 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 351 ( 1.75 % ) Back

